Greece 17, Montenegro 16, Greece wins 5-4 in shootout

Greece 2 3 3 4 5 — 17 Montenegro 4 3 2 3 4 — 16

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Penalty Shootout_25, Greece, K. Genidounias. 26, Montenegro, S. Vidovic. 27, Greece, I. Fountoulis. 28, Montenegro, M. Mrsic. 29, Greece, E. Kalogeropoulos. 30, Montenegro, V. Popadic. 31, Greece, A. Vlachopoulos. 32, Montenegro, M. Perkovic. 33, Greece, S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis.

Exclusions_Greece 11 (S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis 1, N. Gkillas 1, K. Kakaris 1, A. Vlachopoulos 1, K. Genidounias 2, D. Skoumpakis 2, A. Papanastasiou 3); Montenegro 19 (B. Durdic 1, M. Mrsic 1, V. Popadic 1, V. Radovic 1, V. Spaic 1, S. Vidovic 1, J. Vujovic 1, A. Macic 2, M. Perkovic 2, D. Matkovic 4, D. Radovic 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Greece None; Montenegro None.

Penalty Fouls_Greece None; Montenegro None.

Ejections_Greece 1 (A. Papanastasiou); Montenegro 2 (D. Matkovic, D. Radovic).

Referees_Frank Ohme, Germany. Tamas Kovacs-Csatlos, Hungary. Milivoj Bebic, Croatia. Angel Moliner, Spain.

