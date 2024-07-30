Live Radio
Home » Sports » Greece 17, Montenegro 16,…

Greece 17, Montenegro 16, Greece wins 5-4 in shootout

The Associated Press

July 30, 2024, 3:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Greece 17, Montenegro 16, Greece wins 5-4 in shootout

Greece 2 3 3 4 5 17
Montenegro 4 3 2 3 4 16

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Penalty Shootout_25, Greece, K. Genidounias. 26, Montenegro, S. Vidovic. 27, Greece, I. Fountoulis. 28, Montenegro, M. Mrsic. 29, Greece, E. Kalogeropoulos. 30, Montenegro, V. Popadic. 31, Greece, A. Vlachopoulos. 32, Montenegro, M. Perkovic. 33, Greece, S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis.

Exclusions_Greece 11 (S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis 1, N. Gkillas 1, K. Kakaris 1, A. Vlachopoulos 1, K. Genidounias 2, D. Skoumpakis 2, A. Papanastasiou 3); Montenegro 19 (B. Durdic 1, M. Mrsic 1, V. Popadic 1, V. Radovic 1, V. Spaic 1, S. Vidovic 1, J. Vujovic 1, A. Macic 2, M. Perkovic 2, D. Matkovic 4, D. Radovic 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Greece None; Montenegro None.

Penalty Fouls_Greece None; Montenegro None.

Ejections_Greece 1 (A. Papanastasiou); Montenegro 2 (D. Matkovic, D. Radovic).

Referees_Frank Ohme, Germany. Tamas Kovacs-Csatlos, Hungary. Milivoj Bebic, Croatia. Angel Moliner, Spain.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up