Greece 14, Romania 7

The Associated Press

July 28, 2024, 4:24 PM

Greece 4 5 2 3 14
Romania 2 3 1 1 7

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Greece 8 (I. Fountoulis 1, K. Kakaris 1, E. Kalogeropoulos 1, N. Papanikolaou 1, D. Skoumpakis 2, A. Vlachopoulos 2); Romania 16 (T. Fulea 1, V. Georgescu 1, F. Iudean 1, A. Neamtu 1, N. Oanta 1, L. Vancsik 1, M. Lutescu 2, S. Oltean 2, A. Tepelus 2, S. Colodrovschi 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Greece None; Romania None.

Penalty Fouls_Greece None; Romania 1 (A. Prioteasa 1).

Ejections_Greece None; Romania 1 (S. Colodrovschi).

Referees_Michiel Zwart, Netherlands. Zhang Liang, China. Richard Papazian, France. Marijo Brguljan, Montenegro.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

