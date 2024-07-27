Giants bring 1-0 series advantage over Rockies into game 2

Colorado Rockies (38-66, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (50-55, fourth in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Colorado Rockies (38-66, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (50-55, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-10, 5.19 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Giants: Blake Snell (0-3, 5.83 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -174, Rockies +145; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 1-0.

San Francisco is 29-22 at home and 50-55 overall. The Giants have a 38-21 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Colorado is 38-66 overall and 14-37 on the road. The Rockies have hit 115 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Giants are ahead 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with 15 home runs while slugging .519. Tyler Fitzgerald is 13-for-27 with seven home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brenton Doyle leads Colorado with 17 home runs while slugging .482. Ezequiel Tovar is 20-for-46 with five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rockies: 5-5, .266 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

Rockies: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

