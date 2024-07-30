Live Radio
Germany 5, South Africa 1

The Associated Press

July 30, 2024, 6:27 AM

Germany 2 1 1 1 5
South Africa 0 0 1 0 1

Germany_G. Peillat 2, M. Grambusch 1, C. Ruehr 1, J. Weigand 1.

South Africa_M. Guise-Brown 1.

Green Cards_M. Ludwig, Germany, 24′. T. Prinz, Germany, 54′.

Yellow Cards_A. Hobson, South Africa, 45′. J. Grosse, Germany, 47′.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Daniel Barstow, Britain. Raghu Prasad, India. Alison Keogh, Ireland. Aleisha Neumann, Australia.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

