Germany 5, South Africa 1

Germany 2 1 1 1 — 5 South Africa 0 0 1 0 — 1

Germany_G. Peillat 2, M. Grambusch 1, C. Ruehr 1, J. Weigand 1.

South Africa_M. Guise-Brown 1.

Green Cards_M. Ludwig, Germany, 24′. T. Prinz, Germany, 54′.

Yellow Cards_A. Hobson, South Africa, 45′. J. Grosse, Germany, 47′.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Daniel Barstow, Britain. Raghu Prasad, India. Alison Keogh, Ireland. Aleisha Neumann, Australia.

