Germany 5, South Africa 1
|Germany
|2
|1
|1
|1
|—
|5
|South Africa
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
Germany_G. Peillat 2, M. Grambusch 1, C. Ruehr 1, J. Weigand 1.
South Africa_M. Guise-Brown 1.
Green Cards_M. Ludwig, Germany, 24′. T. Prinz, Germany, 54′.
Yellow Cards_A. Hobson, South Africa, 45′. J. Grosse, Germany, 47′.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Daniel Barstow, Britain. Raghu Prasad, India. Alison Keogh, Ireland. Aleisha Neumann, Australia.
