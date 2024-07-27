Germany 3, Japan 2 (25-17, 23-25, 20-25, 30-28, 15-12) Germany_Spiker-G. Grozer (15-36), M. Karlitzek (10-20), T. Krick (7-9), R. Schott…

Germany 3, Japan 2 (25-17, 23-25, 20-25, 30-28, 15-12)

Germany_Spiker-G. Grozer (15-36), M. Karlitzek (10-20), T. Krick (7-9), R. Schott (3-13), A. Brehme (12-14) (won-total attempts); Blocker-G. Grozer (5-17), L. Kampa (4-12), T. Krick (2-7), A. Brehme (3-10); Server-G. Grozer (4-28), L. Kampa (0-12), M. Karlitzek (0-10), T. Krick (0-14), M. Reichert (2-12), R. Schott (0-11), A. Brehme (0-12); Scorer-G. Grozer (24-81).

Japan_Spiker-R. Takahashi (14-31), Y. Ishikawa (21-44), Y. Nishida (15-34) (won-total attempts); Blocker-R. Takahashi (1-7), T. Onodera (2-13), A. Yamauchi (3-13), Y. Nishida (2-8); Server-R. Takahashi (0-16), K. Miyaura (1-5), Y. Ishikawa (1-17), T. Onodera (3-18), A. Yamauchi (0-13), Y. Nishida (3-18), M. Sekita (0-16), T. Otsuka (0-1); Scorer-Y. Ishikawa (22-64).

Referees_Fabrice Collados, France. Denny Cespedes, Dominican Republic. Karina Rene, Argentina. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

