French club Lyon signs Georgia forward Georges Mikautadze on a four-year deal

LYON, France (AP) — Ambitious French side Lyon took its pre-season spending to over 100 million euros ($109 million) by signing Georgia forward Georges Mikautadze on a four-year contract on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Mikautadze joins from second-tier French club Metz for 18.5 million euros ($20.2 million). Lyon said the deal includes a possible additional payment of 4.5 million euros ($4.9 million) and 15 percent of any sell-on profit.

The seven-time French champion already signed central defender Moussa Niakhaté for 31.9 million euros ($34.8 million) and midfielder Orel Mangala for 23.4 million euros ($25.5 million) — both from Premier League side Nottingham Forest — along with Ghana forward Ernest Nuama for 28.5 million euros ($31.1 million) from Belgian club RWD Molenbeek.

Mikautadze stood out for Georgia at the recent European Championship, and was one of several players to finish as joint top scorer at the tournament with three goals. He impressed with his dazzling dribbling ability and close control, as well as his clinical penalty taking.

Monaco was also keen to sign Mikautadze. He scored 13 league goals in 20 games for Metz last season, almost helping the club avoid relegation from the first division.

Lyon overcame a terrible start to last season to finish sixth in the league under coach Pierre Sage and reach the French Cup final, where it lost to Paris Saint-Germain. Sage was awarded a two-year deal until 2026 for reviving the club’s fortunes and qualifying it for the Europa League.

