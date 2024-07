France’s all-time leading scorer Giroud ends his international career

PARIS (AP) — France’s all-time leading scorer Olivier Giroud confirmed the end of his international career on Monday. He had…

He had already said he would go only as far as France went in the European Championship.

“The moment I’ve been dreading has arrived. The moment to say goodbye to the French team,” the 37-year-old Giroud wrote on his Instagram page on Monday.

France bowed out last week in the semifinals, a 2-1 loss to eventual champion Spain. Giroud was a second-half substitute.

He scored 57 goals in 137 matches for France. He was a member of the squad that won the 2018 World Cup.

Giroud will continue his club career in Major League Soccer after he signed to play with Los Angeles FC, leaving Europe after 18 years in the top professional leagues in France, England and Italy. Giroud joined LAFC from AC Milan with a contract through 2025. The deal includes an option for 2026.

Giroud is best known for six prolific seasons at Arsenal from 2012-18, followed by three years apiece at Chelsea and Milan. He has 285 goals in 716 club matches. His trophies include the 2021 Champions League with Chelsea. He also won the French league with Montpellier in 2012, and the Italian league with Milan 10 years later.

