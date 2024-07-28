France 3, Serbia 2 (25-23, 17-25, 17-25, 25-21, 6-15) France_Spiker-T. Clevenot (17-30), E. Ngapeth (10-32), J. Patry (19-36) (won-total attempts);…

France 3, Serbia 2 (25-23, 17-25, 17-25, 25-21, 6-15)

France_Spiker-T. Clevenot (17-30), E. Ngapeth (10-32), J. Patry (19-36) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Brizard (2-13), B. Chinenyeze (2-12), T. Clevenot (5-12), N. le Goff (2-9), E. Ngapeth (3-9), J. Patry (3-10); Server-A. Brizard (1-13), B. Chinenyeze (0-16), T. Clevenot (1-19), Q. Jouffroy (0-6), N. le Goff (0-13), Y. Louati (0-3), E. Ngapeth (1-15), J. Patry (0-23); Scorer-T. Clevenot (23-61).

Serbia_Spiker-U. Kovacevic (7-17), M. Kujundzic (10-15), D. Luburic (12-25) (won-total attempts); Blocker-M. Ivovic (1-9), N. Jovovic (1-4), P. Krsmanovic (2-8), M. Podrascanin (7-21), V. Todorovic (0-3); Server-A. Atanasijevic (0-9), M. Ivovic (0-19), N. Jovovic (1-8), U. Kovacevic (0-6), P. Krsmanovic (0-10), M. Kujundzic (0-5), D. Luburic (0-7), A. Nedeljkovic (0-7), P. Peric (0-1), M. Podrascanin (0-13), V. Todorovic (0-6); Scorer-M. Podrascanin (13-48).

Referees_Juraj Mokry, Slovakia. Hamid Mohamed Ahmed Alrousi Alhammadi, United Arab Emirates. Scott Dziewirz, Canada. Daniele Rapisarda, Italy.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.