France 3, Canada 0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-17)

France_Spiker-Y. Louati (6-17), E. Ngapeth (11-19) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Chinenyeze (2-9), N. le Goff (3-8), E. Ngapeth (1-2); Server-A. Brizard (6-15), J. Patry (1-17); Scorer-E. Ngapeth (13-31).

Canada_Spiker-A. Szwarc (10-22), E. Loeppky (7-15) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Szwarc (2-8), D. Demyanenko (1-4), E. Loeppky (1-7), S. Maar (1-5), F. McCarthy (3-11); Server-L. van Berkel (0-6), B. Walsh (0-4), B. Hofer (0-3), A. Szwarc (0-7), D. Demyanenko (0-1), L. Herr (0-4), E. Loeppky (1-12), S. Maar (0-8), F. McCarthy (1-13); Scorer-A. Szwarc (12-37).

Referees_Ivaylo Ivanov, Bulgaria. Epaminondas Gerothodoros, Greece. Wael Kandil, Egypt. Daniele Rapisarda, Italy.

