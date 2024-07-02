Forward Kyle Anderson, Warriors working to complete $27 million, three-year deal, AP source says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free agent forward Kyle Anderson and the Golden State Warriors were working to complete a $27…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free agent forward Kyle Anderson and the Golden State Warriors were working to complete a $27 million, three-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract wasn’t finalized and hadn’t been formally announced.

A day after losing guard Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State continued adding to its roster in an offseason that general manager Mike Dunleavy has said will be important in building the team back into a contender after missing the playoffs.

The Warriors will use a Traded Players Exception to acquire Anderson from Minnesota and both sides will swap second-round draft picks, according to the person who spoke to the AP, in the wake of Thompson’s departure on a sign-and-trade deal of $50 million over three years. ESPN first reported that aspect of the deal.

The 30-year-old Anderson played 79 games with 10 starts for the Timberwolves last season, averaging 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 22.6 minutes.

The Warriors will be his fourth team as he enters his 11th season. Anderson played four seasons with San Antonio and four with Memphis before spending the past two years with the Wolves, who valued his versatility, leadership and poise in a reserve role.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.