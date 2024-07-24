Former Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady is headed to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year NiJaree Canady will be pitching for Texas Tech after…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year NiJaree Canady will be pitching for Texas Tech after two seasons at Stanford.

Canady announced her commitment on social media Wednesday. ESPN, citing unnamed sources, reported that Canady will receive a name, image and likeness deal worth seven figures.

“These past two years have been amazing and I thank @StanfordSball for the ride of a lifetime. Excited for what’s ahead!,” Canady posted.

Canady helped Stanford reach the Women’s College World Series the past two seasons. She had a combined record of 41-10 and a 0.67 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 365 2/3 innings pitched her freshman and sophomore seasons.

But Canady, a righty from Topeka, Kansas, entered the transfer portal last month and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

ESPN reported that Canady’s NIL deal is unprecedented for a softball player, and was made possible by Texas Tech boosters John and Tracy Sellers.

Canady told ESPN that new Texas Tech coach Gerry Glasco, hired last month after seven seasons with Louisiana, played a role in her decision.

“I think the biggest thing that stuck out to me was just how many players started following him in the days and weeks after” Glasco was hired by the Red Raiders, Canady said.

Canady went 24-7 with 0.73 ERA this season with 337 strikeouts in 230 2/3 innings.

