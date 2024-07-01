Former pitcher Andrew Miller hired by players’ union as special assistant for strategic initiatives

NEW YORK (AP) — Former pitcher Andrew Miller was hired by the Major League Baseball Players Association on Monday as…

NEW YORK (AP) — Former pitcher Andrew Miller was hired by the Major League Baseball Players Association on Monday as special assistant for strategic initiatives.

Miller pitched in the major leagues from 2006-21 and was a two-time All-Star. He was 55-55 with 63 saves with a 4.03 ERA in 612 games with Detroit (2006-07), Florida (2008-10), Boston (2011-14), Baltimore (2014), the New York Yankees (2015-16), Cleveland (2016-18) and St. Louis (2019-21).

He served on the union’s eight-man executive subcommittee during negotiations to restart the sport during the 2020 pandemic and during labor bargaining in 2021-22.

“Throughout his playing career, Andrew Miller was respected across the game for his commitment, his leadership and his ability to connect with his peers regardless of age, service time or position,” union head Tony Clark said in a statement. “We expect his experience and range of skills to translate well to this new role as he brings his own unique perspective to the players’ association.”

Other former players on the union staff include Bobby Bonilla, Phil Bradley, Chris Capuano, Carlos Gómez, Rick Helling, Mike Myers, Steve Rogers, Chris Singleton, Javier Vázquez and Dave Winfield.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.