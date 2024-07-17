Fever lose to Wings despite Caitlin Clark’s WNBA single game assist record

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 19 assists to break the WNBA game record in the Indiana Fever’s 101-93…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 19 assists to break the WNBA game record in the Indiana Fever’s 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night in the final WNBA contest before the month-long break for the Olympics.

Clark broke the mark of 18 set by Courtney Vandersloot for Chicago against Indiana on Aug. 31, 2020. Vandersloot also had 18 in a playoff game Sept. 28, 2021.

The record-breaker came on a play where she set Kelsey Mitchell up for a 3-pointer with 2:22 remaining. That tied it at 93, but Dallas closed with an 8-0 run.

Odyssey Sims and Arike Ogunbowale each scored 24 points for Dallas (6-19). Natasha Howard added 17 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and four steals. The Wings scored 100-plus points for the second time this season.

LYNX 86, DREAM 79

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Kayla McBride had 30 points and four 3-pointers, Natisha Hiedeman scored 16 of a season-high 18 in the fourth quarter and Minnesota beat Atlanta.

Minnesota outscored the Dream 30-19 in the final 10 minutes for its highest scoring fourth quarter of the season.

Hiedeman, who made three 3-pointers in the opening five minutes of the fourth, banked in a layup with 1:26 remaining to cap a 13-2 run for an 81-74 lead. She reached 15 fourth-quarter points on the basket, while Atlanta had just 14.

After Atlanta got within 82-79 with 37.8 left, McBride dribbled down the clock before driving into the lane to make a contested layup with 19 seconds left. McBride added two free throws with 10 seconds left to seal it.

