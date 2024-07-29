Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz agrees on two-year deal to join Williams Formula 1 team

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has agreed on a two-year deal to join Williams. “Carlos will race alongside Alex Albon for…

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has agreed on a two-year deal to join Williams.

“Carlos will race alongside Alex Albon for Williams Racing for 2025 and into the new F1 regulations era as the formidable pairing look to spearhead the team’s mission to return to the front of the grid,” the team said in a statement on Monday.

“Williams Racing would also like to thank Logan Sargeant for his hard work and dedication over the past two years. Logan became the first U.S. driver to score a point for 30 years when he finished 10th in Austin last year, and has played a fundamental role in developing the team.

“Williams will give Logan every support as he looks to continue his racing career for 2025 and into the future.”

Sargeant is the only American driver on the F1 grid, and the first since 2015.

Spanish driver Sainz, 29, has achieved three race victories, 23 podiums, more than 1,100 career points and is fifth in the current tandings.

After becoming the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race in 2023, Sainz won the Australian Grand Prix in March, just 10 days after surgery for appendicitis. He has another four podiums this season.

“It is no secret that this year’s driver market has been exceptionally complex for various reasons and that it has taken me some time to announce my decision,” Sainz said. “However, I am fully confident that Williams is the right place for me to continue my F1 journey, and I am extremely proud of joining such a historic and successful team, where many of my childhood heroes drove in the past and made their mark on our sport.

“The ultimate goal of bringing Williams back to where it belongs, at the front of the grid, is a challenge that I embrace with excitement and positivity. I am convinced that this team has all the right ingredients to make history again and, starting on Jan. 1, I will give my absolute best to drive Williams forward alongside every single member of the team.”

Williams has an option on Sainz to extend his contract beyond 2026.

