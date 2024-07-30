Fan gets on field at US game in another security incident at Olympic men’s soccer

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — A fan had to be wrestled away from Guinea forward Aliou Balde after rushing the field…

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — A fan had to be wrestled away from Guinea forward Aliou Balde after rushing the field Tuesday in another security incident during the Olympic men’s soccer tournament.

The man raced onto the pitch at the end of the United States’ 3-0 win over Guinea at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne.

The same venue was the scene of violence and chaos when Morocco fans ran onto the field and threw bottles in their team’s win against Argentina, which suspended for around two hours with just minutes remaining.

Security pounced on the Guinea fan and struggled for about one minute to pull him away from Balde, who was unhurt.

Balde emerged from the scrum, removed his shirt and then gave it to the fan, who was still being restrained on the ground.

“He say (to) me, ‘I love you and I watch you every game,’” Balde told The Associated Press. “I think he deserved this because he come in the pitch. For me it’s nice to do. It is not easy.

“I gave it to him. It’s so nice for him.”

Victory for the U.S. secured its place in the quarterfinals of the Olympics for the first time since Sydney 2000. It will play Morocco on Friday.

Guinea was eliminated after three straight defeats.

Also Tuesday, a man holding a Palestinian flag invaded the pitch during Morocco’s game against Iraq in Nice. Morocco won 3-0. He was swiftly removed by police. Several dozen riot police were then deployed along the field to prevent further incidents.

