Facundo Torres scores 2 goals as Orlando City beats Revolution 3-1 for 3rd straight win

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored two goals, Ramiro Enrique scored for the second consecutive game and Orlando City beat the New England Revolution 3-1 Saturday night.

Orlando City (10-9-6) has three consecutive games and four of its last five.

Torres scored for the second game in a row to make it 1-1 in the 51st minute. New England’s Ian Harkes redirected a pass played by Martin Ojeda but the ball rolled to Torres for a one-touch finish from just inside the area.

Enrique made his second start of the season and scored for the second consecutive game to give Orlando City a 2-1 lead in the 59th. César Araújo played a header to the near post where Enrique tapped in from point-blank range.

New England (7-13-1), which is coming off a 2-0 loss to the Sounders in Seattle, has lost back-to-back games after it had won five of six games.

Aljaz Ivacic had four saves for the Revolution.

Torres capped the scoring with a goal in the 81st minute. It was the second multi-goal game in the past five for Torres, who has scored six goals in as many games.

New England had 73% possession but was outshot by Orlando 15-8, 7-3 on target.

Orlando City’s Pedro Gallese stopped two shots.

New England’s Giacomo Vrioni opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. Esmir Bajraktarevic played an arcing entry from the right side to the back post, where DeJuan Jones tapped a volley to Vrioni for the tap-in finish from point-blank range.

Vrioni has scored six of his career-high eight goals this season in the past six games.

