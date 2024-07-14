European Championship Finals

2024 — Spain 2, England 1
2021 — Italy 1, England 1, Italy won 3-2 on penalty kicks
2016 — Portugal 1, France 0, ET
2012 — Spain 4, Italy 0
2008 — Spain 1, Germany 0
2004 — Greece 1, Portugal 0
2000 — France 2, Italy 1, ET
1996 — Germany 2, Czech Republic 1, ET
1992 — Denmark 2, Germany 0
1988 — Netherlands 2, Soviet Union 0
1984 — France 2, Spain 0
1980 — West Germany 2, Belgium 1
1976 — Czechoslovakia 2, West Germany 2, tie, Czechoslovakia won 5-4 on penalty kicks
1972 — West Germany 3, Soviet Union 0
1968 — Italy 2, Yugoslavia 0 (after 1-1 tie)
1964 — Spain 2, Soviet Union 1
1960 — Soviet Union 2, Yugoslavia 1
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.