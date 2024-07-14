European Championship Finals

2024 — Spain 2, England 1 2021 — Italy 1, England 1, Italy won 3-2 on penalty kicks 2016 —…

2024 — Spain 2, England 1

2021 — Italy 1, England 1, Italy won 3-2 on penalty kicks

2016 — Portugal 1, France 0, ET

2012 — Spain 4, Italy 0

2008 — Spain 1, Germany 0

2004 — Greece 1, Portugal 0

2000 — France 2, Italy 1, ET

1996 — Germany 2, Czech Republic 1, ET

1992 — Denmark 2, Germany 0

1988 — Netherlands 2, Soviet Union 0

1984 — France 2, Spain 0

1980 — West Germany 2, Belgium 1

1976 — Czechoslovakia 2, West Germany 2, tie, Czechoslovakia won 5-4 on penalty kicks

1972 — West Germany 3, Soviet Union 0

1968 — Italy 2, Yugoslavia 0 (after 1-1 tie)

1964 — Spain 2, Soviet Union 1

1960 — Soviet Union 2, Yugoslavia 1

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.