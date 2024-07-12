Euro Glance

GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Germany 3 2 1 0 8 2 7 Switzerland 3 1…

GROUP A

GP W D L GF GA Pts Germany 3 2 1 0 8 2 7 Switzerland 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 Hungary 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 Scotland 3 0 1 2 2 7 1

GROUP A

Friday, June 14

Germany 5, Scotland 1

Saturday, June 15

Hungary 1, Switzerland 3

Wednesday, June 19

Germany 2, Hungary 0

Scotland 1, Switzerland 1

Sunday, June 23

Switzerland 1, Germany 1

Scotland 0, Hungary 1

GROUP B

GP W D L GF GA Pts Spain 3 3 0 0 5 0 9 Italy 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Croatia 3 0 2 1 3 6 2 Albania 3 0 1 2 3 5 1

GROUP B

Saturday, June 15

Spain 3, Croatia 0

Italy 2, Albania 1

Wednesday, June 19

Croatia 2, Albania 2

Thursday, June 20

Spain 1, Italy 0

Monday, June 24

Albania 0, Spain 1

Croatia 1, Italy 1

GROUP C

GP W D L GF GA Pts England 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 Denmark 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 Slovenia 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 Serbia 3 0 2 1 1 2 2

GROUP C

Sunday, June 16

Slovenia 1, Denmark 1

Serbia 0, England 1

Thursday, June 20

Slovenia 1, Serbia 1

Denmark 1, England 1

Tuesday, June 25

England 0, Slovenia 0

Denmark 0, Serbia 0

GROUP D

GP W D L GF GA Pts Austria 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 France 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 Netherlands 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Poland 3 0 1 2 3 6 1

GROUP D

Sunday, June 16

Poland 1, Netherlands 2

Monday, June 17

Austria 0, France 1

Friday, June 21

Poland 1, Austria 3

Netherlands 0, France 0

Tuesday, June 25

Netherlands 2, Austria 3

France 1, Poland 1

GROUP E

GP W D L GF GA Pts Romania 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 Belgium 3 1 1 1 2 1 4 Slovakia 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Ukraine 3 1 1 1 2 4 4

GROUP E

Monday, June 17

Romania 3, Ukraine 0

Belgium 0, Slovakia 1

Friday, June 21

Slovakia 1, Ukraine 2

Saturday, June 22

Belgium 2, Romania 0

Wednesday, June 26

Slovakia 1, Romania 1

Ukraine 0, Belgium 0

GROUP F

GP W D L GF GA Pts Portugal 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 Turkey 3 2 0 1 5 5 6 Georgia 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Czechia 3 0 1 2 3 5 1

GROUP F

Tuesday, June 18

Turkey (Turkiye) 3, Georgia 1

Portugal 2, Czechia 1

Saturday, June 22

Georgia 1, Czechia 1

Turkey (Turkiye) 0, Portugal 3

Wednesday, June 26

Georgia 2, Portugal 0

Czechia 1, Turkey (Turkiye) 2

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 29

Switzerland 2, Italy 0

Germany 2, Denmark 0

Sunday, June 30

England 2, Slovakia 1, OT

Spain 4, Georgia 1

Monday, July 1

France 1, Belgium 0

Portugal 0, Slovenia 0, Portugal advances 3-0 on penalty kicks

Tuesday, July 2

Romania 0, Netherlands 3

Austria 1, Turkey (Turkiye) 2

QUARTERFINAL

Friday, July 5

Spain 2, Germany 1, OT

Portugal 0, France 0, France advances 5-3 on penalty kicks

Saturday, July 6

England 1, Switzerland 1, England advances 5-3 on penalty kicks

Netherlands 2, Turkey (Turkiye) 1

SEMIFINAL

Tuesday, July 9

Spain 2, France 1

Wednesday, July 10

Netherlands 1, England 2

FINAL

Sunday, July 14

Spain vs. England, 1900 GMT

