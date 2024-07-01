Euro Glance

GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Germany
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|2
|7
|Switzerland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|5
|Hungary
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|3
|Scotland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|1
GROUP A
Friday, June 14
Germany 5, Scotland 1
Saturday, June 15
Hungary 1, Switzerland 3
Wednesday, June 19
Germany 2, Hungary 0
Scotland 1, Switzerland 1
Sunday, June 23
Switzerland 1, Germany 1
Scotland 0, Hungary 1
GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Spain
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|9
|Italy
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Croatia
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|6
|2
|Albania
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|1
GROUP B
Saturday, June 15
Spain 3, Croatia 0
Italy 2, Albania 1
Wednesday, June 19
Croatia 2, Albania 2
Thursday, June 20
Spain 1, Italy 0
Monday, June 24
Albania 0, Spain 1
Croatia 1, Italy 1
GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|England
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Denmark
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Slovenia
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Serbia
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
GROUP C
Sunday, June 16
Slovenia 1, Denmark 1
Serbia 0, England 1
Thursday, June 20
Slovenia 1, Serbia 1
Denmark 1, England 1
Tuesday, June 25
England 0, Slovenia 0
Denmark 0, Serbia 0
GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Austria
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|6
|France
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Netherlands
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Poland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|1
GROUP D
Sunday, June 16
Poland 1, Netherlands 2
Monday, June 17
Austria 0, France 1
Friday, June 21
Poland 1, Austria 3
Netherlands 0, France 0
Tuesday, June 25
Netherlands 2, Austria 3
France 1, Poland 1
GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Romania
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|Belgium
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Slovakia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Ukraine
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
GROUP E
Monday, June 17
Romania 3, Ukraine 0
Belgium 0, Slovakia 1
Friday, June 21
Slovakia 1, Ukraine 2
Saturday, June 22
Belgium 2, Romania 0
Wednesday, June 26
Slovakia 1, Romania 1
Ukraine 0, Belgium 0
GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portugal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|6
|Turkiye
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|5
|6
|Georgia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Czechia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|1
GROUP F
Tuesday, June 18
Turkiye 3, Georgia 1
Portugal 2, Czechia 1
Saturday, June 22
Georgia 1, Czechia 1
Turkiye 0, Portugal 3
Wednesday, June 26
Georgia 2, Portugal 0
Czechia 1, Turkiye 2
ROUND OF 16
Saturday, June 29
Switzerland 2, Italy 0
Germany 2, Denmark 0
Sunday, June 30
England 2, Slovakia 1, OT
Spain 4, Georgia 1
Monday, July 1
France vs. Belgium, 1600 GMT
Portugal vs. Slovenia, 1900 GMT
Tuesday, July 2
Romania vs. Netherlands, 1600 GMT
Austria vs. Turkiye, 1900 GMT
QUARTERFINAL
Friday, July 5
Spain vs. Germany, 1600 GMT
W41 () vs. W42 (), 1900 GMT
Saturday, July 6
England vs. Switzerland, 1600 GMT
W43 () vs. W44 (), 1900 GMT
SEMIFINAL
Tuesday, July 9
W45 () vs. W46 (), 1900 GMT
Wednesday, July 10
W47 () vs. W48 (), 1900 GMT
FINAL
Sunday, July 14
W49 () vs. W50 (), 1900 GMT
