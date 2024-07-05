Ecuador and coach Sánchez Bas part ways after losing Copa America quarterfinal

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador mutually agreed to part ways with coach Félix Sánchez Bas on Friday, a day after…

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador mutually agreed to part ways with coach Félix Sánchez Bas on Friday, a day after the national team was knocked out of the Copa America quarterfinals by Argentina in a penalty shootout.

The Ecuadorian Football Association said in a statement that both parties agreed to end their contract.

Sánchez Bas was yet to comment.

The 48-year-old Spaniard was Qatar’s coach at the 2022 World Cup, and he took the Ecuador job in March 2023. Ecuador supporters criticized his defensive tactics. Ecuador won 10 matches, lost six and drew three in his tenure.

On Thursday in Houston, Ecuador equalized late against Argentina then lost the shootout 4-2.

Ecuador’s next big match is a visit to Brazil in South American World Cup qualifying in September. The Ecuadorians, who started the round-robin with negative-3 points due to a penalty, are in fifth position. Brazil is sixth.

The top six teams from 10 will secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

