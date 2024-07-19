Draw list for the qualifying playoffs for the 2025 European Championship in women’s soccer

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Friday for the qualifying playoffs for the 2025 Women’s European Championship:
First round
First leg
Oct. 23-25
Romania vs. Poland
Greece vs. Belgium
Montenegro vs. Finland
Georgia vs. Ireland
Slovenia vs. Austria
Luxembourg vs. Sweden
Belarus vs. Czech Republic
Albania vs. Norway
Turkey vs. Ukraine
Croatia vs. Northern Ireland
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Serbia
Azerbaijan vs. Portugal
Hungary vs. Scotland
Slovakia vs. Wales
Second leg
Oct. 27-29
Poland vs. Romania
Belgium vs. Greece
Finland vs. Montenegro
Ireland vs. Georgia
Austria vs. Slovenia
Sweden vs. Luxembourg
Czech Republic vs. Belarus
Norway vs Albania
Ukraine vs. Turkey
Northern Ireland vs. Croatia
Serbia vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Portugal vs. Azerbaijan
Scotland vs. Hungary
Wales vs. Slovakia
___
Second Round
First leg
Nov. 27-29
Azerbaijan or Portugal vs. Belarus or Czech Republic
Hungary or Scotland vs. Montenegro or Finland
Turkey or Ukraine vs. Greece or Belgium
Slovakia or Wales vs. Georgia or Ireland
Romania or Poland vs. Slovenia or Austria
Croatia or Northern Ireland vs. Albania or Norway
Bosnia and Herzegovina or Serbia vs. Luxembourg or Sweden
Second leg
Dec. 1-3
Belarus or Czech Republic vs Azerbaijan or Portugal
Montenegro or Finland vs Hungary or Scotland
Greece or Belgium vs. Turkey or Ukraine
Georgia or Ireland vs. Slovakia or Wales
Slovenia or Austria vs. Romania or Poland
Albania or Norway vs. Croatia or Northern Ireland
Luxembourg or Sweden vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina or Serbia
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.