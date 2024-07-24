Dodgers host the Giants on home winning streak

San Francisco Giants (48-54, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (61-41, first in the NL West) Los…

San Francisco Giants (48-54, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (61-41, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (0-0); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -204, Giants +169; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants trying to extend a five-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles has a 61-41 record overall and a 33-19 record in home games. The Dodgers have gone 41-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco has a 20-32 record on the road and a 48-54 record overall. The Giants have an 18-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 12th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 8-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 26 doubles, four triples, 30 home runs and 73 RBI for the Dodgers. Gavin Lux is 11-for-29 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jorge Soler has 20 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 RBI for the Giants. Tyler Fitzgerald is 9-for-18 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Giants: 3-7, .214 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (forearm), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.