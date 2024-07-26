Diamondbacks start 3-game series with the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (52-50, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (53-50, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday, 9:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (52-50, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (53-50, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (5-2, 2.57 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (7-5, 3.64 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -172, Pirates +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday to start a three-game series.

Arizona has a 53-50 record overall and a 26-24 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .410.

Pittsburgh has a 26-24 record on the road and a 52-50 record overall. The Pirates have a 38-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 43 extra base hits (20 doubles and 23 home runs). Ketel Marte is 15-for-36 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Connor Joe has 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 RBI for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 12-for-39 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Pirates: 8-2, .256 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (arm), Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.