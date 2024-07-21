Diamondbacks bring road win streak into game against the Cubs

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-48, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (47-53, fifth in the NL Central) Chicago; Sunday, 2:20…

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-48, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (47-53, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (4-6, 3.97 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (8-2, 2.97 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -127, Diamondbacks +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Chicago Cubs aiming to continue a four-game road winning streak.

Chicago has a 47-53 record overall and a 25-23 record in home games. The Cubs are 34-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona is 51-48 overall and 25-24 on the road. The Diamondbacks have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .409.

The teams play Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Morel ranks fourth on the Cubs with 26 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and 18 home runs). Michael Busch is 14-for-46 with six doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with a .292 batting average, and has 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 42 walks and 57 RBI. Eugenio Suarez is 11-for-37 with four home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .282 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Luke Little: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (finger), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery: 15-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

