Diamondbacks bring 1-0 series lead over Pirates into game 2

Pittsburgh Pirates (52-51, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (54-50, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (52-51, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (54-50, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Marco Gonzales (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (4-6, 3.74 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -163, Pirates +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Pittsburgh Pirates, leading the series 1-0.

Arizona has a 27-24 record in home games and a 54-50 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 41-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Pittsburgh has a 26-25 record in road games and a 52-51 record overall. The Pirates have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.78.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 16 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 35 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 14-for-35 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Oneil Cruz has 21 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 14-for-38 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Pirates: 7-3, .258 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (arm), Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

