Live Radio
Home » Sports » Denmark 37, France 29

Denmark 37, France 29

The Associated Press

July 27, 2024, 7:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Denmark 37, France 29

Denmark 18 19 37
France 17 12 29

Denmark_M. Gidsel 11, S. Pytlick 11, M. Hansen 6, T. Arnoldsen 3, M. Saugstrup 2, S. Hald 1, N. Jacobsen 1, M. Jacobsen 1, E. Jakobsen 1.

France_H. Descat 7, D. Mem 5, V. Porte 4, N. Remili 4, N. Karabatic 3, L. Fabregas 2, E. Prandi 2, Y. Lenne 1, M. Richardson 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Robert Schulze, Germany. Tobias Toennies, Germany. Ignacio Garcia, Spain. Andreu Marin Lorente, Spain. Felix Ratz, Switzerland. Arijana Vojic, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Kay Holm, Germany. Frantisek Taborsky, Czech Republic.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up