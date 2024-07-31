DeJong makes quick trip after trade to Royals, from White Sox clubhouse to visitors’ side

CHICAGO (AP) — Paul DeJong had a quick commute after getting traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Kansas…

CHICAGO (AP) — Paul DeJong had a quick commute after getting traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Kansas City Royals: He threw his gear into a duffel bag and walked from the clubhouse on the third base side of U.S. Cellular Field to the locker room on the first base side.

“It’s a lot better than worrying about getting to the airport and all that stuff,” DeJong said with a smile after Kansas City’s 4-3 win Tuesday night. “It was pretty easy.”

DeJong was acquired for minor league right-hander Jarold Rosado in a trade announced 3 hours, 15 minutes before the game. White Sox clubhouse staff helped him pack his gear, and a Royals duffel bag awaited him in the other locker room.

DeJong, who turns 31 on Friday, did not play Tuesday night. He hit .228 with 18 homers and 41 RBIs for the White Sox, making 83 starts at shortstop and 10 at third base.

“I’m just happy to be on a great team. I’ve watched this team for a while now playing against them and it seems like just a great group of guys, a lot of young, hungry talent and a chance to win,” DeJong said. “I could have gone across the country but instead I go across the field, so it’s a day I’ll always remember.”

Kansas City has star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and starts Maikel Garcia in most games at third, likely making DeJong a bench option for manager Matt Quatraro.

“My role is going to be fluid. I think I’ll bounce around and I’ll just try to take advantage of whatever opportunities I get,” DeJong said. “I’m going to take reps all around the infield, and whatever Q needs, whatever this team needs, I’m willing to do.”

DeJong agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year contract with Chicago and can earn $150,000 for 400 plate appearances — he has 363 — and $100,00 more for 500. He is a .229 career hitter with 134 homers and 385 RBIs for St. Louis (2017-23), Toronto (2023), San Francisco (2023) and the White Sox. He can become a free agent again after the World Series.

“He’s had a track record of hitting righties in his career, which is an interesting dynamic,” Quatraro said. “We don’t have it mapped out how many days a week he’s going to play or where or any of that stuff, because most of his time in his career has been at short, with this last month at third, so we’re not going to just throw him in somewhere where he’s not comfortable.”

