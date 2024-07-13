Dearica Hamby scores 27, Rickea Jackson adds 23 as Sparks beat Wings 87-81

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dearica Hamby scored 27 points, rookie Rickea Jackson added a career-high 23 points and the Los…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dearica Hamby scored 27 points, rookie Rickea Jackson added a career-high 23 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Dallas Wings 87-81 Saturday in a battle between the WNBA’s cellar dwellers.

Azurá Stevens finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks while shooting 6 of 10 from the field, 4 of 4 from 3-point range, for the Sparks (6-17). Aari McDonald added 12 points.

Stevens hit a 3-pointer to make it 72-all with 5:49 to play and spark an 11-1 run that gave the Sparks an 80-73 lead when Hamby’s capped the spurt with 3:49 left. Arike Ogunbowale hit two free throws to trim Dallas’ deficit to 80-77 with 2:28 remaining but Hamby answered with a layup, Aari McDonald followed with a par of foul shots and the Wings got no closer.

Odyssey Sims led Dallas (5-19) with 23 points. She has scored in double-figures in seven of eight games, including each of the last six, since she signed with the team on June 25. Natasha Howard scored 14 points, Kalani Brown 13 and Teaira McCowan 10. Ogunbowale score 12 points but was just 2-of-14 shooting and committed five turnovers.

Los Angeles won for just the second time in its last 12 games. The Sparks have four wins (two wins each against the Wings and the Las Vegas Aces) since May 28.

Dallas has won just twice since May 26.

Jackson scored six points — and Stevens hit a 3-pointer and followed with a layup that gave Los Angeles its first lead at 20-18 — in an 11-0 run to close the first quarter and Jackson’s layup to open the second gave the Sparks a 24-18 lead.

Hamby scored 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Jackson added 12 points as the Sparks took a 45-44 lead into halftime. Los Angeles shot 56% (20 of 36) and had eight steals — three by Stevens, who also had eight points and six rebounds — in the first half.

Stevens and Kia Nurse hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 12-2 run to open the third quarter that gave Los Angeles a 57-46 lead with 6:34 left in the period.

