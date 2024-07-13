Deandre Kerr scores after own goal by Union’s Jack Elliott to rally Toronto to 2-1 victory

TORONTO (AP) — Deandre Kerr scored four minutes after an own goal by Philadelphia’s Jack Elliott to rally Toronto FC…

TORONTO (AP) — Deandre Kerr scored four minutes after an own goal by Philadelphia’s Jack Elliott to rally Toronto FC to a 2-1 victory over the Union on Saturday night.

Philadelphia (4-10-9) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute and took it into halftime when Tai Baribo used an assist from defender Kai Wagner to score his third goal of the season and the third of his two-year career. It was the seventh helper of the campaign for Wagner.

Toronto (8-13-3) pulled even in the 74th minute on an own goal by Elliott, a defender.

Toronto grabbed the lead in the 78th when Kerr used assists from Lorenzo Insigne and Deybi Flores to score for the first time this season. It was the sixth assist for Insigne and the second helper of the season and career for Flores, who is in his first year with the club. Flores, who subbed in for Sigurd Rosted in the 61st minute, has been out of the league since making six starts and 10 appearances for the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2015-16.

Sean Johnson saved three shots in goal for Toronto. He became the fourth keeper in league history to reach 150 career wins.

Eighteen-year-old rookie Andrew Rick made one save in his fourth start for the Union. He allowed six goals with one clean sheet in first three starts.

Toronto leads the all-time series 14-11-8, improving to 3-0-1 in the last four matchups. The two clubs played to a scoreless draw in Pennsylvania earlier this season.

Philadelphia has fallen on hard times after being the last team to lose a match this season and the last one to lose on the road.

The Union return home to play the New England Revolution on Wednesday. Toronto travels to play Inter Miami on Wednesday.

