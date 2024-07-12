Cubs visit the Cardinals on 3-game road win streak

Chicago Cubs (45-49, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-44, second in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Chicago Cubs (45-49, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-44, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-7, 7.53 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (9-5, 3.30 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -200, Cubs +165; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 48-44 overall and 24-20 in home games. The Cardinals have a 23-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago is 20-28 on the road and 45-49 overall. The Cubs are 34-18 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 12 doubles and 15 home runs for the Cardinals. Masyn Winn is 13-for-42 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Christopher Morel has six doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 16-for-40 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .279 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cubs: 6-4, .252 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Cubs: Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (finger), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

