Cubs open 3-game series with the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (49-48, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (47-51, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (6-6, 4.98 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (2-3, 2.71 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -114, Cubs -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday to start a three-game series.

Chicago is 25-21 in home games and 47-51 overall. The Cubs have the ninth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.80.

Arizona is 23-24 on the road and 49-48 overall. The Diamondbacks have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .254.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Busch leads the Cubs with a .271 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 39 walks and 36 RBI. Nico Hoerner is 15-for-41 with seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs while hitting .292 for the Diamondbacks. Eugenio Suarez is 12-for-35 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .286 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Luke Little: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (finger), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery: 15-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.