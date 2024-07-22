Cubs host the Brewers to start 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (57-42, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (48-53, fourth in the NL Central) Chicago; Monday, 8:05…

Milwaukee Brewers (57-42, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (48-53, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Tobias Myers (6-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (4-3, 3.27 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -115, Cubs -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers to begin a three-game series.

Chicago is 48-53 overall and 26-23 in home games. The Cubs have gone 36-20 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Milwaukee has a 28-25 record on the road and a 57-42 record overall. The Brewers have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .332.

The teams play Monday for the 11th time this season. The Brewers are up 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

William Contreras has 11 home runs, 38 walks and 56 RBI while hitting .284 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 15-for-41 with six doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .272 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Luke Little: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (finger), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

