Cubs face the Brewers leading series 1-0

Milwaukee Brewers (57-43, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (49-53, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (9-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (7-4, 3.10 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -118, Brewers -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chicago is 49-53 overall and 27-23 at home. The Cubs have a 23-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Milwaukee has a 28-26 record on the road and a 57-43 record overall. The Brewers have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .332.

Tuesday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Brewers have a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Morel has seven doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 51 RBI for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 6-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames has 24 doubles and 16 home runs while hitting .249 for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 7-for-37 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .262 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Brewers: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (finger), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

