Cubs and Brewers play in series rubber match

Milwaukee Brewers (58-43, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (49-54, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: TBD; Cubs: Justin Steele (2-4, 3.07 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -110, Brewers -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Chicago has a 49-54 record overall and a 27-24 record at home. The Cubs have a 37-20 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Milwaukee has gone 29-26 in road games and 58-43 overall. The Brewers have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Brewers are up 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Morel leads the Cubs with 18 home runs while slugging .379. Nico Hoerner is 15-for-43 with five doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames has 24 doubles and 16 home runs while hitting .249 for the Brewers. Eric Haase is 7-for-17 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .254 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Brewers: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (finger), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.