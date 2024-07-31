Live Radio
Sports » Croatia 31, Germany 26

Croatia 31, Germany 26

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 6:43 AM

Croatia 15 16 31
Germany 13 13 26

Croatia_I. Martinovic 9, L. Cindric 5, D. Duvnjak 5, M. Sostaric 5, L. Mihic 4, V. Nacinovic 1, M. Sipic 1, Z. Srna 1.

Germany_J. Golla 8, R. Uscins 4, R. Dahmke 3, L. Witzke 3, J. Knorr 2, J. Koester 2, M. Grgic 1, K. Haefner 1, S. Heymann 1, C. Steinert 1.

Red Cards_Z. Srna, Croatia, 46:14.

Referees_Vaclav Horacek, Czech Republic. Jiri Novotny, Czech Republic. Lars Jorum, Norway. Havard Kleven, Norway. Bjarne Jensen, Denmark. Laurent Reveret, France. Saleh Binashour, United Arab Emirates. Frantisek Taborsky, Czech Republic.

