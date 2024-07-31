Croatia 31, Germany 26 Croatia 15 16 — 31 Germany 13 13 — 26 Croatia_I. Martinovic 9, L. Cindric 5,…

Croatia 31, Germany 26

Croatia 15 16 — 31 Germany 13 13 — 26

Croatia_I. Martinovic 9, L. Cindric 5, D. Duvnjak 5, M. Sostaric 5, L. Mihic 4, V. Nacinovic 1, M. Sipic 1, Z. Srna 1.

Germany_J. Golla 8, R. Uscins 4, R. Dahmke 3, L. Witzke 3, J. Knorr 2, J. Koester 2, M. Grgic 1, K. Haefner 1, S. Heymann 1, C. Steinert 1.

Red Cards_Z. Srna, Croatia, 46:14.

Referees_Vaclav Horacek, Czech Republic. Jiri Novotny, Czech Republic. Lars Jorum, Norway. Havard Kleven, Norway. Bjarne Jensen, Denmark. Laurent Reveret, France. Saleh Binashour, United Arab Emirates. Frantisek Taborsky, Czech Republic.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.