Conor Daly replaces Jack Harvey for the IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Conor Daly is replacing Jack Harvey in the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing car for Sunday’s IndyCar Series race at Iowa Speedway.

Harvey left Saturday’s 250-lap race at the 0.875-mile oval after 28 laps because of severe neck pain he has had since before last Sunday’s race at Mid-Ohio.

IndyCar Series officials granted Daly a 15-minute practice session on Sunday morning to prepare for the race. Daly ran 24 laps.

He has nine IndyCar Series starts at Iowa Speedway, with one top-10 finish.

Daly has one IndyCar Series start this season, finishing 10th in the Indianapolis 500. He led 22 laps while driving for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing.

Daly has one podium finish in 109 starts in the series.

Harvey has started nine races this season and is 24th in the series point standings.

