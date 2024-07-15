Connecticut takes road win streak into matchup with New York

Connecticut Sun (18-5, 10-3 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (20-4, 14-2 Eastern Conference) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Connecticut Sun (18-5, 10-3 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (20-4, 14-2 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Sun take on New York Liberty.

The Liberty are 14-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York leads the WNBA with 12.8 fast break points per game.

The Sun’s record in Eastern Conference action is 10-3. Connecticut ranks fifth in the WNBA scoring 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Brionna Jones averaging 8.7.

New York scores 86.0 points, 13.5 more per game than the 72.5 Connecticut gives up. Connecticut has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Liberty won 71-68 in the last matchup on July 10.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is shooting 45.4% and averaging 19.3 points for the Liberty.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 11.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sun.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 85.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Sun: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Sun: Moriah Jefferson: out (ankle).

