Connecticut hosts Phoenix following Copper’s 36-point game

Phoenix Mercury (12-11, 9-6 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (17-5, 10-3 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury faces the Connecticut Sun after Kahleah Copper scored 36 points in the Mercury’s 95-86 loss to the Indiana Fever.

The Sun are 8-3 in home games. Connecticut is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 6.6.

The Mercury are 4-7 on the road. Phoenix is fifth in the Western Conference with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Brittney Griner averaging 2.0.

Connecticut is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Phoenix allows to opponents. Phoenix scores 11.2 more points per game (83.9) than Connecticut allows to opponents (72.7).

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Sun defeated the Mercury 83-72 in their last matchup on July 2. Brionna Jones led the Sun with 18 points, and Copper led the Mercury with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeWanna Bonner is averaging 17.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Sun.

Copper is averaging 23.5 points for the Mercury.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Mercury: 6-4, averaging 86.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Moriah Jefferson: out (ankle).

Mercury: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

