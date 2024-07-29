China 3, United States 2 (25-20, 25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 15-13) China_Spiker-Gong X. (12-23), Li Y. (24-51), Zhu T. (17-36) (won-total…

China_Spiker-Gong X. (12-23), Li Y. (24-51), Zhu T. (17-36) (won-total attempts); Blocker-Diao L. (1-12), Li Y. (2-11), Yuan X. (4-18), Wang Y. (3-16); Server-Diao L. (0-16), Gao Y. (0-4), Gong X. (0-15), Li Y. (0-15), Wu M. (0-3), Yuan X. (1-17), Wang Y. (0-15), Zhu T. (0-17); Scorer-Li Y. (26-77).

United States_Spiker-A. Drews (26-51), J. Larson (4-18), A. Skinner (15-30) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Drews (3-13), C. Ogbogu (4-17), H. Washington (3-17); Server-L. Carlini (0-2), A. Drews (0-10), J. Larson (0-12), C. Ogbogu (0-11), K. Plummer (1-8), J. Poulter (0-14), K. Robinson (0-8), A. Skinner (2-18), H. Washington (3-19); Scorer-A. Drews (29-74).

Referees_Sumie Myoi, Japan. Karina Rene, Argentina. Angela Grass, Brazil. Daniele Rapisarda, Italy.

