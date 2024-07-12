Chicago hosts New York after Ionescu’s 21-point showing

New York Liberty (19-4, 13-2 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (9-13, 5-8 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

New York Liberty (19-4, 13-2 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (9-13, 5-8 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty visits the Chicago Sky after Sabrina Ionescu scored 21 points in the Liberty’s 91-76 victory over the Chicago Sky.

The Sky’s record in Eastern Conference play is 5-8. Chicago leads the WNBA with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 4.7.

The Liberty are 13-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is the top team in the Eastern Conference scoring 12.9 fast break points per game.

Chicago’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game New York allows. New York has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of Chicago have averaged.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Liberty defeated the Sky 91-76 in their last meeting on July 11. Ionescu led the Liberty with 21 points, and Chennedy Carter led the Sky with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese is shooting 41.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Sky.

Breanna Stewart is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus).

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

