Chicago Fire offer vouchers for fans if Messi doesn’t play for Inter Miami on Aug. 31

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Fire said Friday that they will offer vouchers for fans if Lionel Messi doesn’t play for Inter Miami when the teams meet at Soldier Field on Aug. 31.

Messi injured a ligament in his right ankle during Argentina’s win over Colombia in the Copa America final on July 14. The Fire said in a statement that they expect Messi to play. If he can’t, the team will offer single match buyers who purchase between now and game day $250 off two or more new 2025 Chicago Fire season ticket memberships or $100 off two or more single match tickets for the 2025 home match against Inter Miami.

If fans already had purchased tickets, the Fire said they would offer the chance to claim two complimentary tickets to the Fire’s Fan Appreciation Night on Oct. 19 against Nashville.

