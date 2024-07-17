Chennedy Carter scores 34 and Angel Reese records another double-double as the Sky beat the Aces

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 34 points, Angel Reese had 13 points and 10 rebounds for her 16th…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 34 points, Angel Reese had 13 points and 10 rebounds for her 16th double-double in the last 17 games, and the Chicago Sky beat the Las Vegas Aces 93-85 on Tuesday night.

Chicago led 42-21 at the midway point of the second quarter and held the advantage until Megan Gustafson made a 3-pointer from the corner with 8:16 remaining in the fourth to give the Aces their first lead of the game at 72-71.

Carter put Chicago ahead for good, 80-79, on a basket while being fouled with 3:23 left. She missed the free throw, but Chicago grabbed the offensive rebound and Carter made another shot for a three-point lead. Carter also scored on Chicago’s next two possessions to make it 86-81.

Reese secured her double-double with 1:32 left in the fourth when she elevated to grab a rebound and put up a shot before landing on the floor for an 88-81 lead. The Sky made 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch to seal it.

Carter was 14 of 24 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to come within one point of tying a career high, set during her rookie season in 2020. Marina Mabrey added 15 points for Chicago (10-14).

A’ja Wilson had 28 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks and three steals for her sixth straight game this season with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds for Las Vegas (16-8). Wilson moved into third in franchise history for career steals. Tiffany Hayes added 19 points off the bench and Jackie Young scored 11 of her 17 points in the second quarter.

Carter made her first five shots of the game and scored 14 in the first quarter, while Las Vegas only had 12 points after going 5 of 13 from the field. Carter’s first points of the second quarter came with 25 seconds left to give Chicago a 44-37 lead at the break.

Mabrey completed a three-point play with 1:49 remaining in the third to give Chicago a 69-56 lead, but the Aces closed the quarter on a 7-0 run, capped by a jumper by Kelsey Plum just before the buzzer.

Las Vegas rookie Kate Martin slipped on the court with 1:19 left in the first quarter and needed to be helped to the locker room. She later returned to the bench but did not play again.

