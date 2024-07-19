Chanettee Wannasaen closes birdie-eagle to take 1-shot lead in the Dana Open

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Chanettee Wannasaen closed birdie-eagle on Highland Meadows’ twin par-5 finishing holes for a 6-under 66 and…

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Chanettee Wannasaen closed birdie-eagle on Highland Meadows’ twin par-5 finishing holes for a 6-under 66 and a one-stroke lead Friday in the Dana Open for Children.

Wannasaen set up the eagle putt on 18 with a 3-wood from 260 yards to 1 1/2 feet.

“I hit really good shot on that hole,” said Wannasaen, the Portland Classic winner last year. “The back nine I play really well. The putter was really good on the back nine.”

The 20-year-old Thai player took a 11-under 131 total into the weekend. Defending champion Linn Grant of Sweden was a shot back with playing partner Xiyu “Janet” Lin of China.

Lexi Thompson capped Lexi Thompson Day at the tournament by making the cut, shooting a 69 after a flyover and emotional opening ceremony. She has said this will be her final season playing a full schedule.

“Very honored and so amazing to see all the great fans around the first hole and then the flyover,” Thompson said. “That was incredible. Having to say a few words after that was pretty emotional.”

Grant shot 65.

“I tried to play very aggressive,” Grant said. “I felt after yesterday that I really had some good game going and hit some great shots. So, felt like I could really go out and be aggressive. Some holes that didn’t really pay off, but that’s golf.”

Lin had a 67. She’s the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 15.

“I’ve been here for so many years.” Lin said. “This is one the stops I almost play every year. Obviously, very experienced. I think this course overall, it’s really like suits my eye and it’s all about putting for me.”

Mary Liu of China was 9 under after a 65.

First-round leader Hye-Jin Choi followed her opening 64 with a 71 to drop into a tie for fifth at 7 under. Mao Saigo (67), Haeran Ryu (68), Paula Reto (69) and Sarah Kemp (67) also were 7 under.

Stacy Lewis, the 39-year-old Texan who was born in nearby Toledo, was 5 under after a 70. She won the last of her 13 LPGA Tour titles in 2020.

