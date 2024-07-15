Champions Tour Schedule

Jan. 18-20 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Steven Alker) Feb. 16-18 _ Chubb Classic (Stephen Ames) Feb. 22-24 _…

Jan. 18-20 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Steven Alker)

Feb. 16-18 _ Chubb Classic (Stephen Ames)

Feb. 22-24 _ Trophy Hassan II (Ricardo Gonzalez)

March 8-10 _ Cologuard Classic (Joe Durant)

March 22-24 _ Hoag Classic (Padraig Harrington)

March 29-31 _ The Galleri Classic (Retief Goosen)

April 19-21 _ Invited Celebrity Classic (Paul Broadhurst)

April 26-28 _ Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Stephen Ames)

May 3-5 _ Insperity Invitational (Scott Dunlap)

May 9-12 _ Regions Tradition (Doug Barron)

May 23-26 _ KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (Richard Bland)

May 31-June 2 _ Principal Charity Classic (Ernie Els)

June 7-9 _ American Family Insurance Championship (Ernie Els)

June 21-23 _ DICK’S Sporting Goods Open (Padraig Harrington)

June 27-July 1 _ U.S. Senior Open Championship (Richard Bland)

July 11-14 _ Kaulig Companies Championship (Ernie Els)

July 25-28 _ The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex, Carnoustie, United Kingdom

Aug. 9-11 _ Boeing Classic, Snoqualmie, Wash.

Aug. 16-18 _ Shaw Charity Classic, Calgary, Alberta

Aug. 23-25 _ The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich.

Sept. 6-8 _ Ascension Charity Classic, St. Louis

Sept. 13-15 _ Sanford International, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sept. 20-22 _ PURE Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Oct. 4-6 _ Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Jacksonville, Fla.

Oct. 11-13 _ SAS Championship, Cary, N.C.

Oct. 18-20 _ Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Richmond, Va.

Oct. 25-27 _ Simmons Bank Championship, Little Rock, Ark.

Nov. 7-10 _ Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix

