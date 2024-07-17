César Araújo and Ramiro Enrique each score as Orlando City beats Nashville 3-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — César Araújo and Ramiro Enrique each scored a goal, Pedro Gallese recorded his fifth shutout of…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — César Araújo and Ramiro Enrique each scored a goal, Pedro Gallese recorded his fifth shutout of the season and Orlando City beat Nashville SC 3-0 Wednesday night.

Orlando (9-9-6) has won four consecutive games by a combined score of 13-2.

Araújo opened the scoring in the 19th minute. Martin Ojeda played a perfectly-placed free kick from 35-yards out on the left side to the back post, where Araújo headed home the finish.

An own goal by Nashville’s Alex Muyl gave Orlando a 2-0 lead in the 41st.

Enrique capped the scoring in the 80th minute when he bounced a shot from the right side of the area off the crossbar and into the net. The 23-year-old forward, who has three goals this season, has scored in three consecutive games.

Gallese finished with two saves.

Nashville (6-10-8) has lost five games in a row and has scored more than one goal just once in its last nine, a 2-1 win over CF Montreal on June 19.

The Crew’s Tyler Boyd replaced Muyl in the 61st minute and a few minutes later went down with a non-contact injury, was stretchered off the field and did not return.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.