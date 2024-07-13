Cardinals bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (46-49, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-45, second in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Chicago Cubs (46-49, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-45, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (3-5, 3.67 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Cardinals: Lance Lynn (4-4, 4.48 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -200, Cubs +167; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals look to end their three-game slide when they play the Chicago Cubs.

St. Louis is 48-45 overall and 24-21 in home games. The Cardinals are 34-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has a 21-28 record on the road and a 46-49 record overall. The Cubs have an 18-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the seventh time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 38 RBI for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 13-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 16 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 RBI while hitting .254 for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 14-for-41 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .277 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cubs: 7-3, .279 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Cubs: Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (finger), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

