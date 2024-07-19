Canha and Pérez hit 2-run HRs, Flaherty gets 6th win in 7 starts to help Tigers beat Blue Jays, 5-4

TORONTO (AP) — Mark Canha and Wenceel Pérez hit two-run homers, Jack Flaherty struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings…

TORONTO (AP) — Mark Canha and Wenceel Pérez hit two-run homers, Jack Flaherty struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings to win for the sixth time in seven starts and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Friday night for their third straight victory and ninth in 11.

All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and outfielder George Springer had two-run homers for Toronto. The Blue Jays lost for the third time in four games. They’re 12-18 in one-run outcomes.

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette left after six innings because of a strained right calf.

The two-time All-Star and two-time AL hits leader lined out to right field to end the sixth and was injured running to first base, hopping down the line in pain.

“He’s going to get an MRI tomorrow and go from there,” manager John Schneider said. “It sucks for him and for us.”

Leo Jiménez replaced Bichette in the top of the seventh.

Flaherty retired the first 13 batters in order before Bichette singled in the fifth. Daulton Varsho followed with a bloop hit but Flaherty struck out Alejandro Kirk and Ernie Clement.

Flaherty (7-5) allowed two runs and three hits. He’s 6-1 since a May 23 home loss to Toronto.

“It’s hard to argue it’s not a great outing given all the swings and misses he got,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Five-plus scoreless before the last swing of his outing. We’ll take that every time and feel good about it.”

Guerrero chased Flaherty with a 445-foot drive in the sixth that had an exit velocity of 117.5 mph. The homer was Guerrero’s 15th.

Flaherty is 3-1 with a 2.35 ERA in four career starts against Toronto.

“It seems like every time out he’s capable of that,” Canha said. “He’s been the rock for us. He’s one of those guys where you’re like. ‘Man, where would we be without him?’”

Tigers right-hander Will Vest got one out in the sixth, and Andrew Chafin worked the seventh.

Springer made it 5-4 with a homer off right-hander Beau Brieske in the eighth, his 11th. Jason Foley replaced Briekse and stranded the tying run at second base.

Left-hander Tyler Holton pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save in three chances.

“We got the outs when we needed them,” Hinch said.

Detroit’s Matt Vierling doubled to begin the fourth and scored on Riley Greene’s single. Canha followed with a home run off right-hander and former Oakland teammate Chris Bassitt (8-8), his seventh.

Canha said Bassitt had a question for him the next time he came to the plate.

“He said something like ‘How’d you hit that pitch?’ really loud,” Canha said. “I just chuckled. He’s a great pitcher. I’m just happy to get my old buddy, get him once.”

Canha’s homer was his first since a May 11 win against Houston.

“You have those droughts every once in a while,” Canha said. “It’s nice to finally get one.”

Cahna left last Saturday’s win over the Dodgers because of a sore right wrist and didn’t play Sunday’ in the final game before the All-Star break.

Pérez chased Bassitt with a two-out drive in the seventh. The homer was Pérez’s sixth.

“He just caught the bottom of the ball and the ball flew,” Hinch said.

Bassitt allowed five runs and seven hits.

ROSTER MOVES

Blue Jays: Toronto activated RHP Yimi García (elbow) off the 15-day injured list and recalled RHP Erik Swanson from Triple-A Buffalo. RHP Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: INF Javier Báez (lower back) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday, Hinch said. Báez left last Saturday’s win over the Dodgers, his sixth game after being on the injured list for a month.

Blue Jays: Former NL MVP Joey Votto was scratched from a scheduled rehab game with Triple-A Buffalo after reinjuring his right ankle during pregame warmups. … Bichette returned from the injured list June 24 after missing nine games because of a sore right calf. He left a July 10 game at San Francisco because of calf soreness and sat out the final four games before the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-8, 4.42 ERA) was scheduled to start against Tigers RHP Reese Olson (4-8, 3.30) on Saturday.

