Burris skippers Maverick to record time in Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac

CHICAGO (AP) — Sanford Burris skippered Maverick to a record-breaking finish in the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac, finishing the course of 289 nautical miles up Lake Michigan in 22 hours, 24 minutes and 23 seconds.

That was 1 hour, 6 minutes and 11 seconds faster than the old record set by Roy P. Disney aboard Pyewacket in 2002.

The Maverick crew celebrated briefly as it crossed the finish line between Mackinac Island and the Round Island Lighthouse on Sunday. It then kept sailing as part of the “Super Mac” race, a combination of the Chicago Mackinac and the Bayview Mackinac races that continued into Lake Huron for a total of 496 nautical miles.

Maverick also claimed the Royono Trophy for being the first racing monohull to finish the 115th edition of the race, which is sponsored by Wintrust. Southerly winds and overnight storms created the perfect conditions for an incredible downwind race.

Burris, from Kirtland, Ohio, is co-owner of the carbon fiber Andrews 80 along with William and Ward Kinney. Burris sails with his sons and many longtime friends. Also among the 20-member crew is Evolution Sails founder Rodney Keenan.

“I will tell you from my perspective, I wish the record had lasted longer, but these things are inevitable,” said Disney, a grandnephew of Walt Disney. “Given how long it took to break that record shows how difficult a course it is, and what a classic sailboat race it is.”

