British player under racism investigation sits out last day of Olympic rugby 7s competition

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The British rugby sevens player under a racism investigation will not play on the last day…

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The British rugby sevens player under a racism investigation will not play on the last day of the Olympic tournament in Paris.

Amy Wilson-Hardy wasn’t on the start list for Britain’s classification game against China on Tuesday.

The team said Wilson-Hardy’s place had been taken by an injury replacement. The team said Wilson-Hardy isn’t under suspension.

Britain’s The Independent newspaper reported that a screengrab of a conversation in a messaging app involving Wilson-Hardy had appeared in social media.

The British Olympic Association said it was investigating the publication of the image that was published on a social media platform.

Britain dropped out of medal contention with a 17-7 quarterfinal loss to the United States on Monday night.

__

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.