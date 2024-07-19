British Open at a glance

TROON, Scotland (AP) — A brief look at the second round of the British Open on Friday (all times EDT):…

TROON, Scotland (AP) — A brief look at the second round of the British Open on Friday (all times EDT):

LEADING: Shane Lowry (69) at 7-under 135.

TRAILING: Justin Rose (68) and Daniel Brown (72) were two shots behind. Both made it into the British Open through 36-hole qualifying.

LEAVING: Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Ludvig Aberg were among nine players from the top 20 in the world ranking who missed the cut.

TIGER TALES: Tiger Woods missed the cut for the third straight major with rounds of 79-77. That matched the highest 36-hole score of his professional career. This is the second time Woods has missed the cut at three majors in one year.

TRIBUTE TO GRETZY: Aguri Iwasaki had a 9-9 on his card from the 13th and 14th holes. He shot 52 on the back nine. He wound up with a 91.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Jon Rahm chipped in for birdie on the ninth hole for his first birdie of the day. He went on to a 70 and was eight shots behind.

PUTT OF THE DAY: Max Homa made a 30-foot birdie putt on the last hole to make the cut on the number.

RALLY OF THE DAY: Robert MacIntyre was 8 over through four holes. He played 4 under the rest of the day without a bogey and shot 75 to make the cut.

NOTEWORTHY: Justin Rose has made only one bogey through 36 holes.

QUOTEWORTHY: “Twenty-two holes into the event and I’m thinking about where I’m going to go on vacation next week.” — Rory McIlroy.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network); 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC).

